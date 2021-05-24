New appointment to strengthen police cooperation

A Chinese police liaison officer has been appointed and will be based in Fiji to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

This was recently announced during a courtesy conference call made by Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo to Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The appointment of Police Supervisor Lu Lingzhen will greatly enhance police cooperation efforts resulting in increased level of security engagements.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho says they look forward to working with Supervisor Lu who brings more than 20-years of policing experience.

Since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Police Force and the Ministry of Public Security in 2011, Fijian police officers have undergone training at leading Chinese Police learning institutions.

Officers from the Ministry of Public Security have also been deployed to Fiji on attachment programs for periods of 3 to 6 months.