New appointees for the SODELPA Women's wing

New appointments have been made to various vacant positions within the Social Democratic Liberal Party Women’s wing.

SODELPA women representatives from various branches across Fiji convened at the Epworth Hall in Suva today for its Annual General

Meeting and to elect three members to take up two Vice-President positions and Secretary.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Mere Samisoni and Tanya Waqanika have been elected to take up the two Vice-President positions while Sereana Rasova is the new General Secretary for the SODELPA’s women wing.

Outgoing Secretary, Sainiana Radrodro handed in her resignation letter a few days ago, hence, the post was left vacant.

Radrodro told FBC News her intention is to fully concentrate on her full-time job, however, she will continue to render her support towards the Women’s Wing and the party in general.

Radrodro however, at this stage cannot confirm standing up for the 2022 election under the SODELPA banner.

She conveys her well wishes to the new appointees and believes they will do justice to their calling in the party.