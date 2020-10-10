New application to assist Fijians during disaster: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office launched its ‘Find my Evacuation Centre’ application today.

Officiating at the launch, Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says disaster demands the quick dissemination of accurate information to ensure Fijians are updated with happenings around them.

Seruiratu says Fijians must be equipped with vital information before and when a disaster strikes.

“Every Fijians knows how important that mission must be as we are already experiencing cyclones in Fiji are becoming more severe. Winston may have broken records in 2016 but the next unprecedented superstorm could strike anytime of the year so we must be prepared every time everywhere.”

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says the application will help Fijians identify their nearest evacuation centre and will also provide safety measures that can be followed during a disaster.

“Preparedness save lives. Introducing such a tool, we hope that we can improve the ability of people to move to the nearest evacuation centre when threats are starting to come their way.”

As we near the cyclone season, the NDMO will be providing awareness materials which will create behavioural changes and preparedness to help Fijians.