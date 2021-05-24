Home

New allegations against former Minister

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 18, 2021 4:55 pm
Former Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu.

New information has emerged on the nature of investigations against former Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu and others.

FBC News understands that Naiqamu and others piled up debts as Directors of Pine Landowners Company Limited, and attempted to force the Fiji Pine Group to pay off more than $800, 000.

Naiqamu and his business partners owe money to the Fiji Development Bank and the Fiji National Provident Fund.

These two entities then sued Pine Landowners Company in order to recover debts.

Fiji Pine Group Chief Executive, Vimlesh Kumar claims Naiqamu has been attempting to pressure him to clear the loans for the landowner company.

“They actually went around and tried to manipulate landowners when all the other avenues were closed for them. So the only avenue left for them was to basically go around, hold meetings without landowners and manipulate them for their self-serving interest.”

Kumar alleges Naiqamu abused his ministerial authority and threatened to have him removed as CEO if Fiji Pine did not cough up the money.

These court orders were allegedly emailed from the Minister’s office.

Kumar adds the unfolding investigations are part of a clean-up, to ensure that landowners are fairly compensated.

“There has been gross abuse within that entity (Fiji Pine Trust) so while Fiji Pine Ltd was actually providing returns to our landowners, it was not reaching to the grassroot landowners.”

It is alleged that when he did not get his way, Naiqamu threatened to have Fiji Pine’s government nominated board directors removed.

When his alleged threats and coercion failed, the former Minister and former Fiji Pine Group board member, Ratu Semesa Bolobolo turned up at the Fiji Pine Trust office and tried to force their way in.

Lawyers for Fiji Pine Trust had put Naiqamu on notice on November 9th to refrain from making statements that his business associate and former Trust Chair Semesa Boloblo is an advisor for the Trust.

The legal notice says these are false and malicious representations causing confusion and division among landowners.

The Ministry of Forestry and the Fiji Pine Group say they will let the law take its course.

Meanwhile, Naiqamu has refused to comment on the matter.

