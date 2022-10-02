New agreement to further strengthen partnership

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force and the Australian Federal Police have signed an agreement that will further strengthen partnerships in addressing security vulnerabilities not only between the two countries, but the Pacific region.

The Solesolevaki Memorandum of Understanding covers exchanges noting the increased programs and activities between the two organisations covering critical areas of policing.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Qiliho attended the Australian Federal Police’s 2022 Remembrance Day last Thursday, as a guest of the AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

Article continues after advertisement

There he was able to also formalize the signing of the agreement between the two institutions.

Qiliho says the signing strengthens their existing partnership and marks the beginning of what will be a higher level of cooperation for a safer Pacific.

He adds says the two institutions have enjoyed a strong working partnership, and much of that success is largely due to the mutual respect they have for each other.