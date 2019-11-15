New agreement to benefit the Vanua of Vugalei

More than a hundred households from the fourteen mataqalis under the Nukurua Forest-Based Company in Tailevu will benefit from the new contract signed today.

The signing was with the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited.

Under the contract, landowners will receive a bonus payment close to $100,000 annually for planting and selling mahogany.

The landowners from Vugalei in Tailevu will now plant mahogany on 4000 hectares of land, which will be sold through FHCLL.

FHCL General Manager Shakeel Maharaj says they want to ensure the landowners reap the best benefits from their lease.

“With all the hard work that we did and getting all the data collected then we came to realize why we are not engaging owning unit into our operation and make them a part of our operation as well. So this basically means that nobody else apart from Nukurua Based Forest Company will be doing any of our silvi-cultivation, reforestation, nursery, and any programs”.

Tui Vugalei Ratu Emosi Qicatabua is urging the mataqali to uphold their end of the contract.

“The assistance is now coming onto our doorstep. Now, the ball is in our court. How we execute every work outlined in the agreement is entirely up to us, especially the youth. I urge you to rise to the occasion and fulfill whatever is required of us to do”.

Commissioner Central Josefo Navuku and the Fiji Mahogany Chair Serevi Baledrokadroka praised the land-owning units for this milestone achievement.

Meanwhile, the vanua of Vugalei have also started planting trees on a separate 200 hectares of land with an aim to plant 80, 000 trees by the end of this year.

This is their contribution to the Fijian Government’s tree planting initiative of four million trees by 2024.