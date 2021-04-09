New agreement to be developed for PRB tenants

The Public Rental Board is in the process of developing a new agreement for its tenants.

Housing Minister, Premila Kumar says this comes after an audit was carried out revealing that most tenants have been cheating the system and are responsible for any illegal activities.

Kumar says a total of 112 tenants who have been residing at the flats for more than a decade have been issued eviction notices.

She adds PRB will now be following stricter measures to assist low-income earners.

“Now it’s a requirement that PRB and HA must conduct checks which titles office and other institutions to establish an individual’s financial situation before he or she is allowed to stay in those flats.”

Kumar says PRB Flats for too long have been transferred from one generation to another.

The PRB is also working closely with police to maintain peace in the estates and they intend to get live CCTV feeds from Mead road flats in Nabua direct to the Police Command Centre.