New agreement grant to benefit senior citizens

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Jennifer Poole signed a $138, 855 agreement grant with seven agencies yesterday.

The grant complements the government’s service provision for older persons.

Over $560, 000 in grant have been issued to help 11 agencies under the National Council of Older Persons since 2014.

Poole highlighted that the signing of the agreement strengthens government partnership to elevate service delivery platforms to better serve our senior citizens.

Housing Assistance Relief Trust CEO, Paserio Furivai says the signing of the agreement will greatly help senior citizen residing in HART homes.