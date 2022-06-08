New agency to assist MSMEs

There used to be no tangible pathways to help Micro Small and Medium Enterprises says Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking during the opening of the Business Assistance Fiji Office in Suva Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted MSMEs have struggled to draw cash flows, and expenses and keep records while running their businesses.

He says this coupled with the fact that accounting services are expensive is partly why the government has helped set up Business Assistance Fiji.

“So you would have noticed that in recent times, we brought about amendments to the Fiji Institute of Accountants Act. We are now replacing and finalizing regulations which will open up the Accounting fraternity so to speak. So those people who could not afford Accounting services, you could now have certifications provided by smaller accounting firms which in turns bank like FDB, hopefully, Bred Bank and others would actually rely on.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will help MSMEs understand more about accounting and their financial status while at the same time ensuring that they are transparent in their business.

This will also allow them to access funding easily.