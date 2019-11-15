New adult bus fares to come into effect from Monday

With the new adult bus fare to come into effect from Monday, the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission is urging bus companies not to unilaterally change the fare above the maximum price.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says charging fare above the maximum price will be a chargeable offense.

Last month, FCCC announced a maximum of seven cents increase in bus fares.

Abraham is encouraging bus operators to engage in competition and provide the best outcomes for Fijians.

He says the fares set by FCCC is a maximum fare that serves as a ceiling to protect vulnerable Fijians.

He has also acknowledged Tacirua Buses who have informed that they will be charging less than the newly established maximum fare.

The maximum express fare for Suva-Nausori is $2.11 and Tacirua Bus Company has agreed to charge $2.00 for adult fare.

He adds that for any future request to review the bus fares, the bus operators are required to adhere to the Bus Fare Regulatory Framework.

The new adult fare is effective from Monday while the new fare for school comes into effect from 4th May.