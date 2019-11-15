News
New Acting VC for FNU
March 10, 2020 7:40 am
Professor James Pounder
Professor James Pounder has been appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Fiji National University to take over from outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nigel Healey.
Acting Chair of the FNU Council Tessa Price confirms Professor Pounder will hold the Acting role until a substantive appointment is made.
Professor Healey steps down as FNU Vice-Chancellor at the end of March.
The process of seeking a permanent replacement is already underway with the FNU Council conducting an international search for a suitable candidate.
Professor Pounder’s term as Acting Vice-Chancellor begins on Monday, 30 March.