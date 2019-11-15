New Acting VC for FNU

Professor James Pounder has been appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Fiji National University to take over from outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nigel Healey.

Acting Chair of the FNU Council Tessa Price confirms Professor Pounder will hold the Acting role until a substantive appointment is made.

Professor Healey steps down as FNU Vice-Chancellor at the end of March.

The process of seeking a permanent replacement is already underway with the FNU Council conducting an international search for a suitable candidate.

Professor Pounder’s term as Acting Vice-Chancellor begins on Monday, 30 March.