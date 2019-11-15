New acting Director for Immigration appointed

The Department of Immigration has welcomed its new Acting Director, Amelia Kotobalavu Komaisavai.

Prior to taking up the new role, Komaisavai served as Chief Policy and Research Officer at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In congratulating the new Acting Director for Immigration, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister and Immigration, Yogesh Karan says Komaisavai possess a wealth of experience and skills which will, no doubt, further enhance the overall operations of the Department.

Karan says Komaisavai has been a staff at the Office of the Prime Minister since 2010 and had risen through the ranks of the organization from senior administration officer to principal officer to Director Monitoring and Evaluation.

He adds that she later became the Chief Assistant Secretary before being appointed the Chief Policy and Research Officer.