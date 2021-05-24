Home

New access road for Navetau Villagers

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 12:30 pm

Villagers of Navetau and Maravu in Cakaudrove now do not have to worry about their safety when travelling to and from the village.

This is after the commissioning of the village’s new 400 meters community access road by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu, last week.

In the past, villagers have had to risk their lives crossing a hanging bridge to get in and out of the village. This was deemed particularly unsafe for vulnerable groups, including children.

The Government, through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, stepped in to assist the villagers with the construction of their community access road through funding under the Ministry’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths, and Footbridges (CARFF) Programme, at a cost of $45,000.

The access road is also intended to provide access to markets, schools, and services for the villagers of Navetau and Maravu.

Navetau Village headman, Akuila Kuboutawa, said the villagers were grateful to the Government for the much-needed assistance.

Speaking during the commissioning of the community access road, Minister Seruiratu said accessibility is important for all Fijians.

 

