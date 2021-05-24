New access road benefit 400 Fijians

Good news for people living around Nailava in Cuvu, Sigatoka as a new access road was opened today.

Minister for Rural Development Inia Seruiratu says it’s a vital link for many farmers who travel to the Sigatoka Market or the main road daily to sell their produce.

“We know that accessibility is critical. The East bank does contribute to our food security needs as well and of course our export market as well. It’s very important for the farmers to have this access regardless of the weather situation.”

The $27,000 project was funded under the Ministry of Rural Development’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges (CARFF) Programme.

The new access road will benefit 400 people in the area.