New 910 Fire Helpline aims to boost emergency response

Confusion amongst Fijians on the number to dial during emergencies will be a thing of the past after the launch of the new fire helpline – 910.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says every minute counts when responding to a fire emergency and it is critical for all Fijians to conform to the change as it can save lives and reduce property damages.

Kumar says that an influx in the number of fire cases in recent months could be due to Fijians not knowing the number to dial during emergencies.

“The launch of the new 910 Fire Emergency Helpline relies on the support of all parties and stakeholders, including private sector and Government. I urge everyone to work together to assist the NFA team in creating awareness on the National Fire Emergency Helpline number 910.”

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane believes the helpline will shorten response when a fire breaks out.

“Too many times have we received complaints about late calls to fire or people do not know what number to call. Today, you can call 910 for fire or other emergencies.”

The Minister adds structural fire cases have increased in recent months which is of a concern for the authority.

“There have been 84 structural fires this year as compared to 70 during the same period in 2019. Since the recent commissioning of Lami Fire Station on 12th August till yesterday 7th September, NFA attended to 14 residential structural fires which is 15.”

The Authority is optimistic that the new helpline is a stepping stone in the continuous improvement of its emergency call service and to adhere to the highest performance standards in the near future.