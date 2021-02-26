New 35-seater bus to assist Golden Age residents

The Golden Age Home in Lautoka will now be able to access various services outside their area after receiving a new 35-seater bus.

The new special bus worth over $200,000 was donated by the Japanese Government today.

Social Welfare Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, says the timely assistance will benefit around 47 residents as the retrofitted bus is conducive to their circumstances.

“I know the relationship between the Government of Japan and the Golden Age Home in Lautoka is a long-standing one. And this is just another step in that direction, your efforts, and generosity in ensuring that the least of us are not left behind in our national development.”

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, says they will continue to support programs that will steer our country forward.