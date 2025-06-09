New $130 million hub to guard Fiji’s vast waters

[file photo]

Drug trafficking, illegal fishing and transnational crime across vast waters are being met with a major security response through the new Vuvale Maritime Essential Services Centre in Suva.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua while delivering his ministerial statement this morning in Parliament states the centre represents the largest single investment in maritime security in a generation.

Built at a cost of $130 million under the Vuvale Partnership with Australia, the centre will be officially handed over this Friday by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

“It ensures that all relevant agencies are linked in real time. If a suspicious vessel is spotted entering our EEZ, the centre can immediately, one, verify its identity through satellite and maritime databases, share the information with Customs, Police and Immigration simultaneously, alert the Navy of possible interception at sea, deploy air surveillance assets to track its movements, and coordinate with international partners if the vessel has regional or transnational links.”

Tikoduadua said naming it Vuvale reflects solidarity, trust and the family bond between Fiji and Australia while also positioning it as a hub for regional cooperation.

He said the facility strengthens Fiji’s ability to intercept traffickers, monitor illegal fishing and pollution, and safeguard sea lanes critical for trade and tourism.

He stressed that surveillance data from satellites and partners can now be acted upon in minutes instead of days.

Fiji’s responsibility stretches across an exclusive economic zone of 1.3 million square kilometres and a search and rescue region of 6.5 million square kilometres.

Tikoduadua said these areas are vital to sovereignty, food security and the economy, which is why maritime security is a priority in the National Security Strategy endorsed earlier this year. A maritime strategy is being finalised to put this into practice.

Since 2017 the Navy has modernised surveillance through satellites, aerial patrols and trial use of unmanned systems.

Tikoduadua said the future lies in autonomous technology to extend reach while reducing cost and risk. Talks with Australia and New Zealand are progressing to secure such capabilities.

He confirmed Fiji is also developing national aerial surveillance with support from Australia to ensure persistent coverage by air and sea.

Tikoduadua added Fiji is in early talks with Australia on a possible Tripartite Treaty Organisation alliance. While at a preliminary stage, he said it could deepen defence cooperation and further strengthen sovereignty in the Pacific.

The Minister said the Vuvale Centre was not just infrastructure but hub of intelligence and enforcement, turning surveillance into action and securing the ocean for future generations.

