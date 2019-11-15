New $1.7m fire station opens in Nakasi

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today commissioned the new Nakasi Fire station and a new fire truck.

The newly commissioned facility and the fire truck are valued at $1.7m.

Bainimarama says they are committed to protecting Fijians with a total of 18 fire stations in communities around the country.

The Prime Minister says the people of Nakasi can now sleep in peace knowing there’s a fire station nearby to assist them if there was a fire incident within the area.

“In your hands you hold the safety of Fijians in this community who rely in you for their safety.”

Bainimarama says it is also important to recognize the various roles firefighters play in keeping Fijians safe.

Meanwhile 27 firefighters and a station officer will be manning operations at the new Nakasi fire station.