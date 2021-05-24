News
New $0.5m accommodation for women vendors
October 4, 2021 12:45 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]
Female market vendors from villages in the provinces of Tailevu, Rewa, and Naitasiri will soon access safe accommodation.
This follows the groundbreaking ceremony for a new $500,000 women’s accommodation centre project in Nausori.
Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says the new centre will support rural women vendors, by providing comfortable accommodation at a reasonable rate.
“This project, once completed, will alleviate the worries of the women vendors regarding both weather and personal safety, as well as having to find a place to sleep, a toilet, and a bathroom.”
Kumar says the new facility will cater for more than 60 women and is expected to be completed in December.
Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says with the ongoing social and economic impact of COVID-19, local markets make excellent opportunities for economically vulnerable women.