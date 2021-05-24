New $0.5m accommodation for women vendors

Female market vendors from villages in the provinces of Tailevu, Rewa, and Naitasiri will soon access safe accommodation.

This follows the groundbreaking ceremony for a new $500,000 women’s accommodation centre project in Nausori.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says the new centre will support rural women vendors, by providing comfortable accommodation at a reasonable rate.

Article continues after advertisement

“This project, once completed, will alleviate the worries of the women vendors regarding both weather and personal safety, as well as having to find a place to sleep, a toilet, and a bathroom.”

Kumar says the new facility will cater for more than 60 women and is expected to be completed in December.



[Source: Fijian Government]

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says with the ongoing social and economic impact of COVID-19, local markets make excellent opportunities for economically vulnerable women.