News

New $0.5m accommodation for women vendors

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 12:45 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Female market vendors from villages in the provinces of Tailevu, Rewa, and Naitasiri will soon access safe accommodation.

This follows the groundbreaking ceremony for a new $500,000 women’s accommodation centre project in Nausori.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says the new centre will support rural women vendors, by providing comfortable accommodation at a reasonable rate.

“This project, once completed, will alleviate the worries of the women vendors regarding both weather and personal safety, as well as having to find a place to sleep, a toilet, and a bathroom.”

Kumar says the new facility will cater for more than 60 women and is expected to be completed in December.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says with the ongoing social and economic impact of COVID-19, local markets make excellent opportunities for economically vulnerable women.

