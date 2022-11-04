Never treat oath of allegiance as mere words: Ratu Wiliame

The Fiji Police Force now has an additional 184 officers in its ranks.

This follows the passing out parade of new officers at Nasova Ground in Nasese after more than six weeks of intense training.

Chief Guest, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, says this is a proud moment as he also gets to witness the largest number of women joining the force during one recruitment.

The president also says the pass-out was significant as it featured a member of the New Zealand Police.

Ratu Wiliame says this show of cooperation ensures that Fiji Police Force is inclusive and diverse.

“This display of cooperation detail our regional police force is commendable, it reinforces Fiji’s commitment in working alongside its fellow regional partners. In the Pacific we do face many transitional security threats that needs to be collaboratively address.”

Speaking to the new officers, Ratu Wiliame says the ability to work together with its partners makes the region a safer place.

He told the new officers that their service is not to men but to a more powerful being.

He reminded them not to treat the oath of allegiance as mere words as it is for their country, people, and leadership.

Ratu Wiliame told them never to take their calling lightly, as they have been trusted to protect the laws of Fiji.