Never-before-seen artefacts in Museum exhibition

Fiji Museum.

After 30 years, the Fiji Museum will be holding its first major exhibition that tells a story about Fiji’s past, present, and future.

Called Voyages: Stories of an Ocean, the exhibition will showcase the history of Fiji’s indigenous inhabitants including Rotuma, and the other communities that have settled in the island group over the past 200 years as well as current challenges such as climate change.

Fiji Museum Director, Sipiriano Nemani says there are more than 10,000 artefacts in the Fiji Museum’s collection.

However, only one-third of this collection has been showcased to the public in previous years.

A team of researchers carried out extensive research over two years for this exhibition.

There were, only 84 treasures on display in the Maritime Gallery, and through this exhibition, the Director says more than 300 cultural treasures will be featured for the very first time.

“Things like learning about the migration, learning more about the Lapita people, those are interesting things that our children will be able to learn and understand more about. Not only that but the different methods of fishing that are evident in different parts of Fiji that we’re not aware of and these are things that we have objects of but have not exhibited.”

This is the first time that the Fiji Museum will open its doors to the public after two years of the Pandemic.

The exhibition will begin on Saturday, December 10th.