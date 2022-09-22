Networking and support are needed: Watson

ANZ New Zealand’s Chief Executive, Antonia Watson.

Networking and building resilience is needed to encourage and empower women to fulfil their professional and personal aspirations.

This was highlighted by ANZ New Zealand’s Chief Executive, Antonia Watson during a Public lecture on ‘Watch Women Win’ at the University of Fiji in Samabula, Suva.

Watson says New Zealand’s report on the topic last year highlights that there is a need for more women’s representation in society.

“It always seems harder to achieve your dreams if you’re a girl, woman, or minority. While the barriers seem to seem the same, so two solutions, encouragement, having visible role models, supporting others, and celebrating the steps of success within those already achieving now.”

Watson adds building a strong network, supporting and knowing each other is crucial for women to progress in their life.

University of Fiji’s Vice President Shaista Shaneem, Fiji Women Lawyers Association’s President Mele Rakai, and the UOF Student Association were part of the public lecture.