Nestlé volunteers join call for clean-up day

[Source: Supplied]

To mark World Clean-Up Day Nestlé volunteers donned gloves and gathered to clean up Tikaram Park in Lami.

Volunteers removed and disposed of over 20 bags of waste found in the environment.

Nestlé General Manager Fiji and Pacific Islands, Timothy Inkster, says through clean-up initiatives and other activities, Nestlé aims to play an active role in changing behaviour and raising awareness about reducing plastic waste and recycling more.

Inkster says this is an opportunity to spark change from the inside out, and remind employees of the importance of recycling right and disposing of waste correctly.

Nestlé has announced a series of specific actions to meet its commitment to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.