Neighbourhood shocked by student’s death

A quiet neighbourhood in Kalokalo Crescent in Makoi, Nasinu is in shock following the death of a 17-year-old student last week.

The victim was found lying motionless by a relative inside his bedroom.

A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous says three people live in the house, but the victim is from Nakasi and used to visit the premises and stay over occasionally.

Article continues after advertisement

The neighbour claims there were other people at the house on Friday night who were allegedly drinking.

He says he saw a black taxi at the premises in the early hours of Saturday morning and saw the deceased and others get in and drive off.

The neighbour says he saw the group return in the same taxi in the early hours of the morning and at around 3am, there were no lights on at the house.

FBC News contacted the family members who said they will wait for the police to complete their investigation.

Police say prior to the discovery of the teenager’s body, a friend of the victim had come by to spend the night.

When the relative checked on the two, she discovered the friend missing, and the victim lying motionless.

Police are now looking for the suspect.

The house has been sealed by police as the investigation continues.

The funeral will be held tomorrow.