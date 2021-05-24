Home

News

Negotiations to start soon on Ratu Cakobau Park lease

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 13, 2022 12:20 pm
Ratu Cakobau Park. [File Photo]

The Nausori Town Council is keen to renew the lease for Ratu Cakobau Park.

Chief Executive Anurashika Bari says they still have six years of lease remaining.

Bari says they have met with the I taukei Land Trust Board and are working together to renew the lease.

She says the new board is expected to start negotiations on the new lease arrangement.

Bari revealed this during submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts

She also confirmed that the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori is expected to re-open in a fortnight.

The park had sustained damage during Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana earlier last year.

The Council was issued a prohibition notice to close the park after the cyclone.

Bari confirmed that repairs have been carried out on Pavilion A and it should open soon.

She confirms that Pavilion B had sustained major damage.

Bari says they have secured funding for repairs through the revised national budget.

$348,800 was allocated in the 2021/2022 national revised budget to repair Pavilion B.

“In terms of holding the games -the daytime is not an issue, the night will be an issue because the light time also requires fixing and that’s one of the expensive affairs and the current light is in a very deteriorating condition.”

She adds another round of assessment has been carried out to prioritize work so that the park could be in operation again.

Bari says they will not be able to carry out fully-fledged repairs due to limited funding.

