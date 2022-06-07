Negotiations on tuna treaty underway

Deputy Assistant Secretary, East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Mark Lambert.

The formal negotiations on the tuna treaty are underway says Deputy Assistant Secretary, East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Mark Lambert.

The treaty is viewed as a model of international and fishery cooperation.

Lambert who was on a two-day tour of Fiji, says the tuna treaty represents an ongoing agreement between the United States and Pacific island countries including Fiji.

He says it’s vital to safeguard the stocks as a lot of fishing trawlers are out there right now, illegally grabbing the fish.

“Finding a way to see what’s going on and maybe photographing them and or having the capability of sending coastguard vessels out there to stop and bring it in is necessary.”

The treaty has helped establish fisheries observer and data reporting requirements, as well as monitoring, control and surveillance standards for the region’s fisheries, all of which are vital to deterring illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

While in Fiji, Lambert has also heard a lot about a desire for greater training and education.

He held several discussions with the Fijian government, Pacific Leaders and Partners during his tour.