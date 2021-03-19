Home

Negative image can have repercussions: Deo

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 29, 2021 4:30 pm
[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health’s Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo believes any adverse issues around food and safety can damage a restaurant’s reputation.

Deo says any negative image can have repercussions on the way businesses operate.

He adds food safety is everyone’s business and it is a process that is constant and ongoing.

“Please be reminded that when you talk about food safety and the licenses, it’s not a one-off. It’s not that at the beginning of the year you tidy up your premises and get your license, get a tick, get a grading for your restaurant and that’s the end of it.”

Deo says operators need to ensure that premises and facilities are clean and hygienic.

He adds personal hygiene needs to be practiced at all times.

