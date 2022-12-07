Need to work across differences to deal with domestic violence

Seven women have died due to domestic violence in the first 10 months of this year.

With 16 Days of Activism ending this Saturday, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center revealed that it was attending to 1,732 survivors with 1,113 cases of domestic violence, rape, child rape, and other sexual offences.

Since 1984, the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and its branches have attended to more than 40,000 survivors.

Outgoing Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director, Ashwin Raj, says Fiji is recording a high number of incidences of violence directed at women and girls.

“It remains one of the intractable human rights challenges. For us at the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission we have worked over the years in addressing some of these issues and in particular in ensuring that women and girls in situations of violence and vulnerability are able to access domestic violence restraining orders. We work towards increasing gender sensitization of our law enforcement agencies.”

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh says they hope to create more awareness on gender-based violence.

“Gender-based violence is a very prevalent issue, it affects a lot of women and so we that in the ways which we create awareness, these 16 days play a very important role at least in highlighting the different kind of violence that women face and what could be done to stop that.”

The theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism is “Ending Femicide”.