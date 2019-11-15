Need to improve service delivery says WAF CEO

The new head of the Water Authority of Fiji says while there is a need to improve service delivery, it’s not going to be an overnight success.

Looking at the glass half full, the Australian National and former Navy man says he’s well aware of WAF’s challenges from aging infrastructure to dealing with the impacts of climate change.

The new WAF CEO, Barry Omundson,whose appointment was finalized this week says he has his work cut out.

“And I’m only been here three days, it’s exceptional people and exceptional things of course but there’s always room for improvement and I get a lot of the emails and texts about water breaks and all out of water and there’s far too many so I want to work on that, but you can’t change that overnight.”

Omundson says in addition to prioritizing service delivery and customer satisfaction, building a strong work culture is also another key element.