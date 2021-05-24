Need to accelerate climate action for a healthy future

There is still no outcome to final COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland as nations phase off on what is to be included in the final declaration.

Throughout the climate summit, there has been resistance to calls by Small Island States like Fiji for COP26 to come out with decisive commitments and action plans to reduce carbon emissions and global warming.

Fiji has been at the forefront of lobbying developed nations to agree to drastic cutbacks and for increased climate funding.

Under normal circumstances, a declaration would have been announced at the end of talks. However, it’s said that leaders are on the verge of coming to an agreement this afternoon.

Meanwhile, as negotiations continue on a deal to avert the worst impacts of climate change at COP26, the World Health Organization is pleased that for the first time it has been recognized that there is a human face to the crisis.

An open letter signed by 600 organizations, representing 46 million nurses, doctors, and health workers worldwide was handed over to leaders, warning that climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity.



[World Health Organization Head of Climate Change, Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum]

World Health Organization Head of Climate Change, Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, says health groups around the world are all in for a healthy future, and that means accelerating climate action.

“I think people are finally getting it that it is about health. It is about protecting and improving people’s lives. It’s not just protecting them from climate risk. It’s actually about a better life through low-carbon life, but the cry that you hear from the Pacific of 1.5 to stay alive, we mean it for health.”

The Head of Climate Change has acknowledged Fiji’s commitments to increase resilience in the health system.

“Health systems now contribute a certain amount of carbon emissions and it’s important they get those emissions down and we are also really pleased that Fiji was one of the countries which has made those commitments.”

He adds while the natural environment is extremely important, so is human health.