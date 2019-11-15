Need for new trade agreements

There is a need to move away from traditional trade agreements and focus on development in the region to boost economic growth.

Trade Minister, Premila Kumar says previous trade agreements have looked at the removal of tariffs to allow more market access.

And while this has meant some products are able to be exported, the bulk of goods are left on the factory floor because of existing barriers such as the lack of accreditation and standards.

“What we want is the development component to be part and parcel of that trade agreement because for the Pacific to trade with the rest of the world, we need trade facilitation measures. Even when we produce our products, we’re not ready to send it to the rest of the world because of the various trade barriers”

The Trade Minister made the comments this week at a high level panel discussion at the University of the South Pacific on the theme Pacific Trading Nations, from surviving to thriving.

Among the trade barriers, Kumar noted that there was a critical need for phytosanitary measures and for labs to be set up in Pacific Island Countries to be able to test their products to approved international standards to be able to trade them on the global market.