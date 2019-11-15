Need for Disability friendly evacuation centers

Evacuation centers need to be disability friendly.

Fiji Disabled Persons Federation rep Lanieta Tuimabu says disability-friendly provisions at evacuation centers is one of the issues they have been trying to address.

She adds people with disabilities find difficultly moving around at many evacuation centers.

“This is a challenge for us cause most of the evacuation centers are schools and most of the schools are not accessible and I mean the physical environment to allow those who uses mobility devices like wheelchair and crutches.”

Tuimabu says privacy and protection is a risk factor.

She says medical attention and the use of disability-friendly restrooms also remains a challenge.

The Federation is working in partnership with Pacific Disability Forum, UN Women and other non-governmental organizations to address these issues.