Wycliffe highlights need to address waterways challenges

There is a need for management practices and an integrated holistic approach to managing waterways related challenges.

Permanent Secretary for Waterways and Environment, Joshua Wycliffe has stressed says this is critical especially in times of future climate uncertainty.

Wycliffe made this statement at the 2020 Seminar on river maintenance and improvement of Fiji that was held at the Marriot hotel, in Momi recently.

Article continues after advertisement

He says there are multiple options available to manage waterways and associated problems, and their team at the Ministry are paving the way for green solutions.

Organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Fiji in cooperation with the Ministry of Waterways and Environment, the seminar provided a platform for multiple stakeholders to come together and share ideas, innovative approaches, and management strategies needed to address challenges faced by our waterways, whether it is of anthropogenic or climate origin.

Learning from Korea’s River Basin Management Practices, the seminar further reflected collaboration and cooperation between Fiji and Korea in the area of Climate Change Adaptation and sustainable community development.