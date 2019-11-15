Necessary approvals needed before excavation work

Necessary approvals are needed from the relevant authorities before any excavation work is carried out.

This is to avoid any risk to property, people or future development

Minister for Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar stressed this following a recent landslide in Balabala Crescent in Newtown, Nasinu earlier this week.

A family whose house was sitting on the edge of the hill that slipped on Wednesday had to be relocated.

Kumar says Ministry had to consult the Housing Authority engineers on the issue, as the lot was a subdivision of the Housing Authority of Fiji.

She says following the consultation they discovered that the initial lot was bought in 2004 with a safe slope cut on the hillside.

The lot was later resold in 2016 and upon inspection by Nasinu Town Council in 2017, the safe slope cut was removed and a straight cut was made to the cliff to reclaim around 5 meters of land.

Kumar says it is important to adhere to relevant regulations in place when excavating a hillside and given its detrimental effects, it is crucial that all steps were followed and relevant authorities informed.

She has urged all those involved in excavation works or those planning to conduct excavation works, to consult their respective Municipal Councils.