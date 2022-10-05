NEC deals with behavioral issues under work schemes

Osea Cawaru [left] while making their submission on the 2016-2018 annual report to the Standing Committee [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The National Employment Centre under the Employment Ministry is dealing with behavioral issues of some Fijians working under the Seasonal Workers Scheme.

While making their submission on the 2016-2018 annual report to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Permanent Secretary Osea Cawaru says this is why they have revised the selection criteria for seasonal workers.

Cawaru says actions will be taken against Fijians who are found in breach of their contracts.

“Majority of breaches were alcohol, drug abuse mostly marijuana and poor performance by the workers. As per the revised policy of 2017, a four-year ban was imposed on villagers exposed to absconded workers.”

The Ministry is currently working with employers under the scheme to monitor workers.

Anyone caught absconding or breaching the conditions of their contracts will be dealt with accordingly.