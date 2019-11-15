Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Nearly 99% of lamb meat imported annually

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 23, 2020 6:58 am
Fiji imports nearly 99 percent of lamb meat for local consumption.

Fiji imports nearly 99 percent of lamb meat for local consumption annually.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they plan to reduce the lamb meat import bill by encouraging more farmers to venture into commercial sheep farming.

Dr Reddy says this is all part of efforts to expand the base of the agricultural sector.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we just have let’s say 500 sheep farmers, we will not be able to, no matter how much we utilize them, and we will not be able to expand production. So when I say expanding the base, Instead of having 500 sheep farmers, we want to have let’s say 2,000 sheep farmers. There is ample arable land.”

The Ministry is also helping farmers move from subsistence farming to large scale farming.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.