Nearly 99% of lamb meat imported annually

Fiji imports nearly 99 percent of lamb meat for local consumption annually.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says they plan to reduce the lamb meat import bill by encouraging more farmers to venture into commercial sheep farming.

Dr Reddy says this is all part of efforts to expand the base of the agricultural sector.

“If we just have let’s say 500 sheep farmers, we will not be able to, no matter how much we utilize them, and we will not be able to expand production. So when I say expanding the base, Instead of having 500 sheep farmers, we want to have let’s say 2,000 sheep farmers. There is ample arable land.”

The Ministry is also helping farmers move from subsistence farming to large scale farming.