Nearly 200,000 trees planted

The Ministry of Forests has planted 192, 969 trees to date.

Minister for Forests, Osea Naiqamu says he is optimistic that the Ministry will achieve its target of 2 million trees this year.

Naiqamu is currently in the Western division consulting villagers on the ’30 Million Trees in 15 Years initiative’.

He says this is the fifth district that his team has visited adding that the awareness around the initiative has been well received by communities.

“And they are really interested in participating in the initiative of planting 30 million trees.”

Naiqamu has also encouraged villagers of Vitogo and Naviyago to join the initiative and plant more trees as it would not only benefit them but their future generation as well.

The Minister will continue his consultations today.