Near collision between inter-island vessels

The captains of two inter-island vessels have been suspended after a near collision off the Nabouwalu Jetty in Vanua Levu yesterday.

This was confirmed to FBC News by Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya.

FBC News believes that the two vessels, the MV Lomaiviti Princess 8 and the MV Ohana were both racing towards the Nabouwalu Jetty when they nearly had a head-on collision at midday yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Koya says an investigation is now underway as the incident risked the lives of over one hundred passengers on board the two ferries.

“The Operators have also been informed by email and letter so it’s a very serious matter, that’s why MSAF has actually done something about it immediately so as it stands right now, the two Captains are suspended until further investigation.”

There were 35 passengers onboard the Lomaiviti Princess 8 while 140 people were onboard the MV Ohana when the incident happened.

An investigation is now underway.