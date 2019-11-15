NDMO to install tsunami sirens in Labasa

Tsunami sirens will now also be installed in Labasa.

This was highlighted during the World Tsunami Awareness Day yesterday.

The National Disaster Management Office in collaboration with the Seismology Unit conducted a tsunami drill with the University of the South Pacific at its Labasa campus.

The NDMO wants the public to understand the importance of self-evaluation and adhere to warnings and signs as they are tightening operations to install the tsunami sirens.

Minister Jone Usamate says it is important to raise awareness on tsunami and also share innovative approaches to risk reduction.

“Tsunamis do happen, they happen all the time, they happen because of atonic shifts and whatever happens around in the world and we need to make sure that our people know what to do in situations like this.”

The NDMO also has plans to install 25 tsunami sirens between the Lami/Lautoka corridors.