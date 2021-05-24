NDMO to conduct tsunami siren test today

The National Disaster Management Office will be conducting a live tsunami siren test at 11am today.
This test is for those living within the Suva to Lami corridor and will test the functionality of the tsunami sirens.
A total of 13 sirens has been installed along the Suva foreshore, having an acoustic range of 1.2km/s
Article continues after advertisement
NDMO states that the exercise is part of the government’s continued commitment to improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.
Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.
Live
Tune In
- 95.4 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 95.2 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 95.6 FM
- Tavua
- 95.8 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 102.6 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 102.4 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 102.8 FM
- Tavua
- 103.0 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 97.8 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 97.6 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 98.0 FM
- Tavua
- 98.2 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 93.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 92.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 93.2 FM
- Tavua
- 93.4 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 100.2 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 100.0 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 100.4 FM
- Tavua
- 100.6 FM
- Rakiraki
Live
Tune In
- 105.0 FM
- Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
- 104.8 FM
- Sigatoka, Ba
- 105.2 FM
- Tavua
- 105.4 FM
- Rakiraki