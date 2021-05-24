Home

NDMO to conduct tsunami siren test today

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 4:01 am

The National Disaster Management Office will be conducting a live tsunami siren test at 11am today.

This test is for those living within the Suva to Lami corridor and will test the functionality of the tsunami sirens.

A total of 13 sirens has been installed along the Suva foreshore, having an acoustic range of 1.2km/s

NDMO states that the exercise is part of the government’s continued commitment to improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.

