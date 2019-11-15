Home

NDMO teams arrive in Lau to conduct damage assessments

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 23, 2020 12:30 pm
NDMO teams arrive in Lau to conduct damage assessments. [Source: Fijian Government]

The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that teams have arrived in Moala and Oneata.

They are currently on the ground conducting Detail Damage Assessments and distributing food rations.

It adds that the Fiji Medical Emergency Assistance Team is also conducting Public Health response to affected communities.

Article continues after advertisement

NDMO says the duration of the planned deployment is expected to take nine days with damage assessment, food distribution and medical teams focusing on areas including Oneata, Moce, Komo, Namuka-i-Lau, Kabara, Fulaga, Ogea, Vatoa, and Ono-i-Lau.

It has also highlighted that FRA teams are working to get Oinafa Jetty in Rotuma fully operational in two weeks’ time.

