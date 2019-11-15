Home

NDMO strengthens its community development programs

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 28, 2020 7:00 am

The National Disaster Management Office will continue to beef up its community engagement program.

Director Vasiti Soko says this is to ensure Fijians are equipped with precautionary measures that need to be taken to avoid causalities in times of a disaster.

Soko adds the recently launched Disaster Risk Reduction policy will guide them on how to effectively execute this program at the grassroots level.

“Going down to communities is always an ultimate goal of the NDDR policy. And this is all in line with the Ministry’s strategic goal – ensuring that the communities are always knowing the activities that we do and also for them to understand what will involve them with the ultimate goal again of reducing mortality and increase understanding on the NDMO polices”.

The Director highlighted that the policy was made for every Fijian where its ultimate goal is to reduce mortality rate in an event of disaster and to increase understanding on the core deliverables of the NDMO.

 

