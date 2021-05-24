NDMO receives new laptops for data management

Data management work by the National Disaster Management Office has been boosted with the donation of two high-end laptops.

These laptops worth around $8,000 has been donated by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji.

Director Corporate Services Ana Tora says these laptops will surely be of great help for information management purposes for our disaster operations.

She says this will also assist in the ongoing support towards the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 operations.

ADRA Fiji’s Finance Director Bou Mawi says the organization is pleased to be able to assist NDMO in the area of data management, through the provision of the two laptops.

The donation was made possible through funding support from the Australian Government under the Australian Humanitarian Partnership’s COVID Activation 2 Project.

