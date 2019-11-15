NDMO ready to deploy teams to Kadavu and Southern Lau

The National Disaster Management Office is ready to deploy a team to Kadavu and Southern Lau to help those affected by TC Sarai.

This was confirmed after a meeting with the Minister of National Disaster Management, Jone Usamate this morning.

A team was deployed to Kadavu yesterday to assist in Initial Damage Assessment, and a full team will leave for Kadavu tomorrow to help in food distribution and further assessment.

Usamate is urging all response team to fast track the recovery effort before school begins on the 13th of this month.

Initial reports indicate Kadavu suffered relatively more damage than other areas when TC Sarai struck last week