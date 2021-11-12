Home

NDMO prepares for cyclone season

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 6:30 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The National Disaster Management Office is working closely working with the four Divisional Commissioners to elevate preparedness for the 2021-2022 Cyclone Season.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, through the NDMO, has been working to preposition some key strategic assets and non-food items at divisional warehouses in preparation for this new cyclone season.

These include assets such as generators, water tanks, boats, chainsaws, and family and hygiene kits and kitchen sets.

To boost the preparedness of the team based in the Western Division, the Fiji NDMO pushed out more than 2,000 NFIs to the Commissioner Western’s warehouse.

These NFIs included tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, solar lanterns, shelter kits, and collapsible water containers, to name a few.

Director NDMO, Vasiti Soko, says this exercise is part of their planning to ensure that the four Divisional Commissioners are equipped should a disaster occur.

