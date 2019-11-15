NDMO list to decide housing assistance

People whose homes were damaged by TC Harold must channel their request for assistance via the National Disaster Management Office.

A number of people have raised queries on the process involved in accessing the Rural Housing Assistance program.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says her Ministry will be considering the NDMO list when identifying people in need to assistance

Article continues after advertisement

“What they can do is they can do to the district officers or provincial administrators and simply go to them and tell them that your house was blown away and that verification will be done at that level, at the district level with the help of provincial administrators and that will get recorded in the NDMO listing.”

Kumar says only those houses which are confirmed by the NDMO will be considered by the government.

The Minister says verification is important because people have previously tried to take advantage of the assistance by making false declarations.

“People will come forward to say even my house was damaged, and they never had a house. At times two members from a household would come and say my house was damaged so the numbers were usually bloated.”

Households earning $15, 000 or less will receive subsidy on government-procured building materials.

Carpentry teams are also available to help those in informal settlements who can’t rebuild on their own.