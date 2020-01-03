NDMO instructs restriction of movement on Queens Highway

Movement on Queens Highway has been restricted.

In the last hour, National Disaster Management Office has instructed the restriction of movement after a landslide near Korovisiliou in Serua which cut off traffic on the main access highway between Suva and the Western Division.

In addition, there was significant flooding which inundated the Galoa flats cutting off many motorists who were left stranded and at the mercy of the heavy rainfall.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says emergency teams are currently out to assess and assist with the deluge.

“We are restricting movements along the Queens highway, those that wish to travel to the Queens highway to refrain from doing so. This is for those travelling to the West and those travelling to Suva. If you are travelling from Suva to Pacific Harbour as we speak, we ask that you return to Suva and wait for the water to reside.”

The Director also notes that for the civil service, a decision would be reached tomorrow on moving to emergency staffing only.

“The civil service, upon the consultation with the Permanent Secretary for Civil Service, the Permanent Secretary for each ministry will have to make their own decision on whether they operation as normal or whether they operate with skeleton staff depending on the weather that we’re currently facing.”

Soko has also clarified that while the Ministry of Education has cleared the closure of all schools in the Northern Division, schools are expected to open in the remaining three divisions.

However the NDMO Director notes that it is at the discretion of the parents and guardians and school management whether or not to send their children to school tomorrow dependent on the weather.

Meanwhile the Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that the Korovisilou Landslide section is now open to one lane traffic.

The FRA says, contractors are on the ground trying to ensure travel access to vehicles caught in the disaster.

Nonetheless the NDMO is advising motorists to refrain where possible from traveling tonight and for those stranded to move to higher ground where possible.

