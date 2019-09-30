NDMO conducts risk management training in Kadavu

The National Disaster Management Office is currently carrying out community-based risk management training in Kadavu.

This is after an earthquake hit the island in October last year followed by the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Sarai and Tino.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says they are prioritizing the safety of communities on the ground.

Soko adds that Geo Tech surveys are also being done by the Department of Mineral Resources and it focuses on the risk of a landslide in an event of a heavy downpour.

The Director highlighted that their team will also provide psycho-social support and awareness to communities