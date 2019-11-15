NDMO awaits TC Sarai’s exit for response deployment

A response team from the National Disaster Management Office will leave for Kadavu and Southern Lau once TC Sarai leaves the group.

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko says they’re working with other agencies to coordinate response plans from the desegregated data that was collected from the Divisional Emergency Operation Centers.

Soko says the number of active evacuation centers stands at 52 with 499 evacuees.

The Northern Division has cleared all its evacuation centers, 3 are still active in the Central Division with 40 evacuees, 15 evacuation centers in the Western with 352 evacuees while 7 are active in the Eastern Division with 107 evacuees.

For maritime clearance, MSAF has given the clearance for all ships over 15 meters in the Western, Northern and Central Division however, restrictions are still in place for Southern Lau.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has advised that small boat owners and masters take necessary precautionary measures to ensure their boats are safe.