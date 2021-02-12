NCDs a challenge for Correction’s medical officers

Non-Communicable Diseases are one of the main challenges faced by medical officers in correctional facilities.

With the number of NCD cases increasing, Nursing Officer for the Suva Corrections Centre, Riha Devendra, says this puts pressure on them as they also have to take care of elderly inmates

13 percent of the total inmate population are above 50 years of age and Devendra says they work to ensure that they provide the best health care to them.

“Hundred known medical cases, these are patients with known medical conditions. A lot of their physical ailment comes from their mental issues, psychiatric issues. So, fortunately, we have counsellors but like I said the sheer volume.”

To help address the issue, Commander Francis Kean says they’ve partnered with the Red Cross to train medical personnel to better handle these issues.

“The successful personnel have completed the training which will enhance their personal knowledge in going about their daily responsibilities in looking after those under our care.”

The Head of the Red Cross Regional Delegation in the Pacific, Vincent Ochilet, says the training will enhance the Corrections Service approach to prisons’ health

“We are training the Prison Officers and the Medical staff and to make sure that the Health Care in Detention is taken care of normally.”

17 medical personnel from Fiji graduated from an online Health Care in Detention training course alongside 10 other countries in the Asian-Pacific region.